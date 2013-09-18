Japan firms' mood dips as emerging economies slow -Reuters Tankan

* Manufacturers' sentiment index +12, service sector +20
* Index seen up in three months, recovery spreading albeit
slowly
* Reuters poll suggests tepid gains in BOJ Sept tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, Sept 19 Confidence among Japanese
manufacturers slipped in September from a three-year high the
previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as concerns
about slowing growth in emerging markets hit exporters and a
weaker yen pushed up import costs.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary policies and
central bank stimulus drove share prices higher and weakened the
yen through much of the first half of 2013, helping exporters
and boosting sentiment in the world's third-largest economy
Since mid-year, the market gains have plateaued, a planned
sales tax rise has been a major political issue and some major
emerging markets have been badly hit by capital outflows.
The index of sentiment at manufacturers fell to plus 12 in
September, its lowest since May, from 16 in August in the
monthly Reuters poll, which is strongly correlated with the Bank
of Japan's tankan poll.
The index, calculated by subtracting the percentage of
pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, is seen rebounding
to plus 19 in December, according to the poll of 400 large and
medium-size firms, of which 275 responded between Aug. 30-Sept.
13.
"We cannot expect a swift recovery in demand as China has
not bottomed out," a non-ferrous metal maker said in the poll.
A transport equipment firm said: "Demand in emerging market
economies and Europe are undershooting our forecasts."
Growth prospects of emerging markets have been hit by an
outflow of capital in recent months on signs the U.S. Federal
Reserve was readying to trim its monetary stimulus. Among the
hardest hit were India and Indonesia, which rely on foreign
capital to fund current account deficits.
SALES TAX HIKE
The service-sector sentiment gauge fell to plus 20 in
September from plus 23 in the previous month, which was the
highest level since April 2007. It is expected to rebound to
plus 23 in December.
Compared with three months ago, the manufacturers' index was
down 3 points, while the service-sector index was unchanged,
pointing to tepid gains in the BOJ's closely-watched quarterly
tankan survey, due on October 1.
The BOJ's previous tankan in July showed manufacturers' mood
turned positive in April-June for the first time in nearly two
years, and was seen rising further.
The central bank upgraded its assessment of the economy
earlier this month to say it was recovering
moderately. In the Reuters Tankan, however, many
firms said they did not feel a fully fledged recovery was taking
hold.
Sectors such as textiles/paper and food also complained
about rising raw materials costs due to a weak yen.
"Our profits have improved due to the effect of a weak yen,
but the situation is not necessarily good as sales remain patchy
on the local currency basis," an electric machinery maker said.
"The economy may be in a recovery trend, but people in the
medium- to low-income group are tightening their belt amid worry
about sales tax hikes while their incomes have hardly improved,"
a textile product maker said.
Japan's economy grew an annualised 3.8 percent in the second
quarter, driven in large part by strong consumer spending,
boosting the case for Abe to go ahead with a planned sales tax
hike next year.
The BOJ's tankan will be one of the factors Abe considers
before an expected decision on the sales tax in early October.