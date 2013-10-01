RPT-Japan's Abe says to raise sales tax as planned next April

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump jawboning drags dollar, Treasuries down, Asia stocks mixed
* Trump says U.S. Treasury won't label China currency manipulator
TOKYO Oct 1 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he had decided to raise the sales tax as planned from April 1 next year to 8 percent from the current 5 percent to sustain the country's public finances.
Speaking at a meeting of government and ruling party officials, Abe said he judged that the economic package compiled by his government would cushion the impact of any sales tax hike, which he said was necessary to maintain confidence in Japan's public finances.
* Trump says U.S. Treasury won't label China currency manipulator
JAKARTA, April 12 Losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars appear to be pushing the Indonesian government and mining giant Freeport McMoRan to resolve a row that has crippled operations at Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, for three months.
JAKARTA, April 12 Losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars appear to be pushing the Indonesian government and mining giant Freeport McMoRan to resolve a row that has crippled operations at Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, for three months.