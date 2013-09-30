Japan to raise sales tax, cushion blow with stimulus -final draft

TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
will announce that he is raising the nation's sales tax in April
while cushioning the economy with a $50 billion stimulus
package, according to a final draft of the government measures
seen by Reuters on Monday.
The tax increase to 8 percent from 5 percent, to be
announced on Tuesday, is the government's first attempt in more
than 15 years to rein in Japan's runaway public debt.
The stimulus package - including public works spending for
the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, tax breaks for corporate capital
spending and an early end to a corporate tax add-on that funds
reconstruction from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami - is worth 5
trillion yen ($50.89 billion), according to the draft.
A source involved in the process said the size of the
package could increase somewhat, depending on final handling of
the reconstruction tax.
Most of the contents had been widely expected, but one
surprise was that the package does not mention possible future
cuts in the corporate tax rate.
Economy Minister Akira Amari and many business leaders had
pushed for a clear vow to consider in the near future reductions
to the corporate tax rate, but the Finance Ministry successfully
fought such a commitment out of concern for Japan's runaway
public debt.