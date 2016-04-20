版本:
UPDATE 2-Japan's exports fall as yen rises, quake disruption looms

* March exports -6.8 pct yr/yr roughly in line with forecast
    * March imports -14.9 pct yr/yr; trade balance 755 bln yen
    * Business sentiment seen worsening ahead -Reuters Tankan
    * Exports may put a drag on Q1 GDP -Analyst

 (Adds context on impact from earthquake, iPhone output)
    By Tetsushi Kajimoto
    TOKYO, April 20 Japan's exports fell for a sixth
straight month in March as slowing growth in China, soft demand
for electronic components for products such as the iPhone and a
strengthening yen threatened to hold back the country's economic
recovery.
     Japanese electronics makers are unlikely to get much solace
    when Apple Inc reports its March quarter earnings
next week. Analysts expect Apple to post its biggest-ever
quarterly decline in iPhone shipments and present a weak sales
forecast for the current quarter.
    "A delayed recovery in the U.S. economy, slowdown in China,
and sluggish demand for electronics parts on a cut in iPhone
production were factors behind weak exports," said Hidenobu
Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
    The trade news came hard on the heels of a Reuters poll
suggesting that although confidence at Japanese manufacturers
rose in April it was expected to worsen again in the coming
three months, reflecting worries over the strong yen and tepid
overseas demand.
    Weak indicators should add pressure on the government and
the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to do more to stimulate growth, while a
series of earthquakes that struck a southern manufacturing hub
in the past week could hamper supply chain and economic activity
ahead.
    Analysts say the quakes could cause a sharp drop in the
country's factory output of cars and other goods in April - an 
unwelcome development for a flagging economy - although the
impact may be short-lived if the supply chain is repaired
quickly.
    The Ministry of Finance said exports fell 6.8 percent in the
year to March, versus a 6.9 percent drop expected by economists,
and followed a 4.0 percent fall in February.
    Exports to China - Japan's largest trading partner - fell
7.1 percent in March, while the U.S.-bound shipments also
dropped 5.1 percent year-on-year.
    Exports to Asia, which accounts for more than half of
Japan's shipments, fell 9.7 percent.
    But exports to the European Union grew 12.1 pct in March,
the biggest year-on-year gain since Feb 2011, driven by exports
of ships to Italy and Greece, which grew fivefold from a year
earlier, although that development is seen by the Ministry of
Finance as a temporary blip. 
    In the Reuters Tankan taken April 1-15, exporters of cars
and electronics complained about the rapid yen rise, which could
dim Japan's recovery prospects and delay its recovery from two
decades of deflation and stagnation. 
    The dollar so far this year is down about 10 percent 
on expectations that the United States would go slow in raising
interest rates, prompting verbal warnings from Japanese
policymakers against investors pushing up the yen too fast.    

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Eric Meijer)

