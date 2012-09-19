Japan Aug exports fall 5.8 pct year/year - MOF

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan's exports fell 5.8 percent in August from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, down for a third straight month amid the euro zone's debt crisis and an economic slowdown in China and emerging markets. The fall in exports, a key driver of the world's third-biggest economy, compared with economists' median forecast for a 7.3 percent decline and followed an 8.1 percent annual drop in July, the data showed. Exports to China, the biggest destination for Japanese shipments, fell 9.9 percent in the year to August, while those to the United States, the No. 2 export market for Japan, rose 10.3 percent, the data showed. The trade balance came to a deficit of 754.1 billion yen ($9.63 billion) in August, against an 809.0 billion yen deficit expected by economists. Imports fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier. It was the second straight month of trade deficits, in a worrying sign that Japan's ability to finance its debt may be gradually waning. To view full tables, go to the MOF website at:
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.