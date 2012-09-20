RPT-Japan Aug exports fall 5.8 pct year/year - MOF

TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan's exports fell 5.8 percent
in August from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed
on Thursday, down for a third straight month amid the euro
zone's debt crisis and an economic slowdown in China and
emerging markets.
The fall in exports, a key driver of the world's
third-biggest economy, compared with economists' median forecast
for a 7.3 percent decline and followed an 8.1 percent annual
drop in July, the data showed.
Exports to China, the biggest destination for Japanese
shipments, fell 9.9 percent in the year to August, while those
to the United States, the No. 2 export market for Japan, rose
10.3 percent, the data showed.
The trade balance came to a deficit of 754.1 billion yen
($9.63 billion) in August, against an 809.0 billion yen deficit
expected by economists.
Imports fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier.
It was the second straight month of trade deficits, in a
worrying sign that Japan's ability to finance its debt may be
gradually waning.
