Japan Sept exports fall 10.3 pct year/year - MOF

TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's exports fell 10.3 percent
in September from a year earlier, down for the fourth straight
month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, suggesting
anti-Japanese sentiment in China over a territorial spat was
adding to a slump in shipments.
    The fall in exports, a key driver of the world's
third-biggest economy, was bigger than economists' median
forecast for a 9.6 percent drop and followed a 5.8 percent
annual fall in August, the data showed.
    Exports to China, the top destination for Japanese
shipments, fell 14.1 percent in the year to September. Exports
to Europe fell 21.1 percent, the data showed.
    The trade balance came to a deficit of 558.6 billion yen
($7.04 billion) in September, against a 570.1 billion yen
deficit projected by economists. It was the third straight month
of deficits. 
    Imports rose 4.1 percent from a year earlier.
    To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at:

