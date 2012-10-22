Japan Sept exports fall 10.3 pct year/year - MOF

BRIEF-Orbis Investment says to vote in favour of Elliott's slate of nominees for Arconic board
* Orbis Investment Management says it intends to vote in favour of Elliott Associates' slate of independent nominees to join board of Arconic Inc
TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's exports fell 10.3 percent in September from a year earlier, down for the fourth straight month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, suggesting anti-Japanese sentiment in China over a territorial spat was adding to a slump in shipments. The fall in exports, a key driver of the world's third-biggest economy, was bigger than economists' median forecast for a 9.6 percent drop and followed a 5.8 percent annual fall in August, the data showed. Exports to China, the top destination for Japanese shipments, fell 14.1 percent in the year to September. Exports to Europe fell 21.1 percent, the data showed. The trade balance came to a deficit of 558.6 billion yen ($7.04 billion) in September, against a 570.1 billion yen deficit projected by economists. It was the third straight month of deficits. Imports rose 4.1 percent from a year earlier. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:
* Orbis Investment Management says it intends to vote in favour of Elliott Associates' slate of independent nominees to join board of Arconic Inc
TORONTO, March 3 Canada's benchmark stock index made small gains on Friday as some heavyweight energy and financial stocks rose with higher oil prices and as investors positioned themsevles for a possible U.S. interest rate hike this month.
SAO PAULO, March 3 The Mexican peso on Friday firmed to the strongest since the November U.S. elections after the U.S. Commerce Secretary said a sensible trade deal with Mexico could help the battered currency. The peso strengthened 2 percent to 19.57 per dollar, the strongest in four months. The peso had closed 2016 with its worst yearly performance since 2008 after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to pull the United States out of the North American Free Trade Agre