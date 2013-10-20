RPT-Japan Sept exports rise 11.5 pct year/year - MOF

BRIEF-ClubCorp says board has unanimously determined not to pursue a strategic transaction at this time
TOKYO, Oct 21 Japanese exports rose 11.5 percent in September from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, reflecting the effects of a weaker yen and a pick-up in global demand. The rise in exports compared with expectations of a 15.6 percent increase according to a Reuters poll of economists. Imports rose 16.5 percent in September from a year earlier, versus a 20.0 percent increase expected, partly as a weaker yen inflated the cost of importing fossil fuels. Higher import costs resulted in a trade deficit of 932.1 billion yen ($9.5 billion) compared with the median estimate for a 920 billion yen deficit. It was a record 15th straight month of deficits. On a seasonally adjusted basis, Japan's exports fell 0.3 percent in September from the previous month.
* Phagelux Inc announces collaboration with Johnson & Johnson innovation for new antibacterial solution
April 12 ClubCorp Holdings Inc, one of the largest owners and operators of private golf and country clubs in the United States, said on Wednesday that it would not explore strategic alternatives at this time.