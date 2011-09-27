UPDATE 2-Japan to bring forward steps to ease strong yen pain

(Adds details)
* Government aims to take steps ahead of time before risks
materialise
* No additional spending for measures at the moment
* Nissan says Japan's FX policy a risk to industry
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's government said on
Tuesday it will bring forward steps to ease the pain some
companies feel from a stronger yen and enact the measures before
it completes an extra budget expected next month to fund
reconstruction spending.
The move comes amid mounting concerns that the strong yen
could stunt Japan's recovery from the March earthquake and
tsunami at the time when the economy faces headwinds from the
euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and economic slowdown in its
top export markets.
The government's decision is a sign of increasing haste
among policymakers, but economists and major exporters have
warned that the proposed measures are similar to what previous
governments have enacted and could have a muted impact in the
short term.
"The government will carry out the measures ahead of time
before downside risks to the economy materialise without waiting
for the completion of the third extra budget," the cabinet
office said in a statement.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday the extra budget,
mainly aimed at funding reconstruction from the March 11
disaster and expected to be completed next month, will exceed 11
trillion yen ($144 billion).
The government did not disclose how much it will spend on
the new yen measures, which include subsidies for firms that
build factories in Japan, the expansion of subsidies to
corporations that secure jobs when they are forced to downside
and funding to encourage overseas acquisitions.
The government's unwillingness so far to offer even an
approximate size of the measures is partly because ruling party
lawmakers are still trying to agree a plan to fund the extra
budget, which makes it even more difficult to judge how
effective the measures will be.
The expansion of some subsidies in the strong
yen package will not require additional spending
but utilise existing funds that the government already has, a
cabinet office official said.
However, the subsidies for investment in renewable
energy and building factories within the country would be
financed with funds set aside in the extra budget, which comes
on top of two smaller funding packages worth a total of 6
trillion yen.
Japan has already intervened
unilaterally in the currency market and eased monetary policy
last month to stem sharp rises in the yen.
The intervention has helped cap the yen just
below a record high versus the dollar but some traders are wary
that Japan may have to intervene again as exporters are likely
to repatriate earnings at the end of the month.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has repeated warned of
the threat of "hollowing out" of Japanese industry as the yen
climbs and exporters move to countries where costs are
lower.
A Reuters poll earlier this month showed about two-thirds of
manufacturers were hurt by the strong yen and trying to cope
with it by shifting operations overseas.
"If the Japanese government wants to really safeguard
and develop employment, then something has to be done," Nissan
Motor Co Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn told Reuters in
an interview on Monday .
"We have been talking about this as an industry for a
while. Unfortunately, it keeps happening. It looks like whatever
effort has been done so far has not delivered results."
Japan's options are limited because other
countries are unlikely to join Japan in large-scale coordinated
intervention that is probably necessary to weaken the yen
significantly.
There is not much leeway in fiscal policy either as
Japan is struggl ing with a debt
twice the size of its $5 trillion economy and has
estimated that material damage from the March 11 disaster around
17 trillion yen, which is roughly double that of the 1995 Kobe
earthquake.
