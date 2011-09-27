UPDATE 2-Japan to bring forward steps to ease strong yen pain

(Adds details)

* Government aims to take steps ahead of time before risks materialise

* No additional spending for measures at the moment

* Nissan says Japan's FX policy a risk to industry

By Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's government said on Tuesday it will bring forward steps to ease the pain some companies feel from a stronger yen and enact the measures before it completes an extra budget expected next month to fund reconstruction spending.

The move comes amid mounting concerns that the strong yen could stunt Japan's recovery from the March earthquake and tsunami at the time when the economy faces headwinds from the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and economic slowdown in its top export markets.

The government's decision is a sign of increasing haste among policymakers, but economists and major exporters have warned that the proposed measures are similar to what previous governments have enacted and could have a muted impact in the short term.

"The government will carry out the measures ahead of time before downside risks to the economy materialise without waiting for the completion of the third extra budget," the cabinet office said in a statement.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday the extra budget, mainly aimed at funding reconstruction from the March 11 disaster and expected to be completed next month, will exceed 11 trillion yen ($144 billion).

The government did not disclose how much it will spend on the new yen measures, which include subsidies for firms that build factories in Japan, the expansion of subsidies to corporations that secure jobs when they are forced to downside and funding to encourage overseas acquisitions.

The government's unwillingness so far to offer even an approximate size of the measures is partly because ruling party lawmakers are still trying to agree a plan to fund the extra budget, which makes it even more difficult to judge how effective the measures will be.

The expansion of some subsidies in the strong yen package will not require additional spending but utilise existing funds that the government already has, a cabinet office official said.

However, the subsidies for investment in renewable energy and building factories within the country would be financed with funds set aside in the extra budget, which comes on top of two smaller funding packages worth a total of 6 trillion yen.

Japan has already intervened unilaterally in the currency market and eased monetary policy last month to stem sharp rises in the yen.

The intervention has helped cap the yen just below a record high versus the dollar but some traders are wary that Japan may have to intervene again as exporters are likely to repatriate earnings at the end of the month.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has repeated warned of the threat of "hollowing out" of Japanese industry as the yen climbs and exporters move to countries where costs are lower.

A Reuters poll earlier this month showed about two-thirds of manufacturers were hurt by the strong yen and trying to cope with it by shifting operations overseas.

"If the Japanese government wants to really safeguard and develop employment, then something has to be done," Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn told Reuters in an interview on Monday .

"We have been talking about this as an industry for a while. Unfortunately, it keeps happening. It looks like whatever effort has been done so far has not delivered results."

Japan's options are limited because other countries are unlikely to join Japan in large-scale coordinated intervention that is probably necessary to weaken the yen significantly.

There is not much leeway in fiscal policy either as Japan is struggl ing with a debt twice the size of its $5 trillion economy and has estimated that material damage from the March 11 disaster around 17 trillion yen, which is roughly double that of the 1995 Kobe earthquake. (Writing by Kaori Kaneko and Stanley White; Editing by Tomasz Janowski & Kim Coghill)