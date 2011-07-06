Japan's Edano: no truth to report on Tepco breakup plan

TOKYO, July 6 There is no truth to a media report that senior Japanese government officials have secretly drawn up a plan to break up Tokyo Electric Power Co , which is struggling to stop nuclear leaks after a large earthquake triggered meltdowns in March, the government's top spokesman said on Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano, speaking to an opposition lawmaker in the lower house budget committee, also said he had not been briefed on the matter by Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshito Sengoku.

Sengoku drew up a proposal to break up Tepco, nationalise its nuclear operations, and leave the company with its thermal and hydraulic power plants, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Sunday, citing informed sources. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)