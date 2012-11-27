RPT-Japan ruling party manifesto promises calm diplomacy

BRIEF-Zhejiang Longsheng unable to win bid for Dow Chemical's assets
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
TOKYO Nov 27 Japan's ruling party vowed on Tuesday to defend the nation's interests with "cool-headed and practical" diplomacy in a manifesto ahead of a Dec. 16 election that sought to underscore a contrast with the hawkish rhetoric of its main opposition rivals.
The Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) also reiterated its goal of phasing out nuclear power by the 2030s - another policy where it differs with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which advocates further debate before deciding on Japan's energy mix.
While reaffirming a commitment to end deflation and achieve growth targets similar to those adopted by the LDP, the Democrats stopped short of prescribing a new inflation goal for the Bank of Japan or suggesting changes to the central bank law.
The LDP, led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tops opinion polls with 22-25 percent of voters saying they will cast their ballots for the once-dominant party. That is about 10-15 points ahead of the Democrats, who have struggled to close the gap since Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda called the election for parliament's lower house earlier this month.
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision making - experts
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders