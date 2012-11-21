Japan LDP platform: would set 2 pct price goal, revise BOJ law

TOKYO Nov 21 Japan's main opposition Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP) said on Wednesday that on its return to
power it would set a 2 percent inflation target with an eye to
revising the law governing the Bank of Japan so as to boost
cooperation between the government and the central bank.
A Dec. 16 election for Japan's lower house is seen likely to
return the long-dominant LDP to power with conservative former
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the helm.
In its campaign platform unveiled on Wednesday, the LDP
called for bold monetary easing through cooperation between the
government and the central bank on debt management, but it made
no mention of Abe's calls for the BOJ to buy debt to finance
infrastructure projects.
The platform also proposed boosting Japan's effective
control over disputed islets in the East China Sea while
enhancing maritime defence capability.
On energy, the LDP said it would decide within three years
whether to restart nuclear reactors idled following the
Fukushima radiation crisis, triggered by last year's earthquake
and tsunami.