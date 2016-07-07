REFILE-Japan election manifestos free LGBT rights from political closet

(Fixes name in para 7)
* Gay sex legal in Japan since 1880, but still socially
taboo
* LGBT rights not covered in equality or anti-discrimination
laws
* Conservative LDP manifesto mentions LGBT rights for first
time
* Some local governments, companies recognise same-sex
couples
By Elaine Lies
TOKYO, July 7 When openly gay independent
candidate Wataru Ishizaka campaigned for a 2007 Tokyo local
election, people snickered at his speeches, but now even Japan's
conservative ruling party mentions gay rights in its platform
for this year's upper house election.
Though the paragraph is deep in the manifesto of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and refers
only to promoting understanding of sexual diversity, even this
was unthinkable a decade ago.
By Asian standards, Japanese laws are relatively liberal -
homosexual sex has been legal since 1880 - but social attitudes
keep the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community
largely invisible.
LGBT rights are not covered in Japan's Equal Opportunity Act
and there are no anti-discrimination laws.
But things are changing.
Several municipalities, including two Tokyo districts, now
give same-sex partners rights similar to spouses, as do a
growing number of companies.
On his second attempt in 2011, Ishizaka won the Tokyo
district assembly seat, and this time he said there were tears,
not titters, when he spoke.
Gaku Hashimoto, an LDP lawmaker in the lower house of
Parliament who sits on a committee working for a law on LGBT
rights, said winning the hosting rights for the 2020 Summer
Olympics had helped bring change, since the Olympic charter
mandates equality, including on matters of sexual orientation.
"The LDP has some very conservative aspects, and I believe
there weren't a lot of people aware of this issue, so without
this outside pressure, things might not have come this far,"
said Hashimoto, son of a former prime minister.
"But at the same time, society has developed ... There's a
lot of debate on the issue, and local governments are taking
their own steps."
Helping society understand LGBT issues and obtaining a
social consensus should nevertheless come before
anti-discrimination laws, he added.
Critics say the LDP mostly wants to burnish its image
overseas before the Olympics, with an eye to luring tourists.
"The LDP and people in the core of government ... if they
could get by without dealing with LGBT issues, they would. But
there's the calculation that doing nothing looks bad overseas,"
said Akiko Shimizu, associate professor of Gender and Sexuality
Studies at Tokyo University.
"In reality they oppose same-sex marriage and don't clearly
talk about laws to forbid discrimination."
Same-sex marriage remains a distant dream in Japan, where
some gays still enter heterosexual marriages of convenience or
sport wedding rings as straight camouflage.
"There's the whole family system ... - a father, a mother,
children, and the inheriting of assets. Conservatives don't want
to break this system down," Ishizaka said.
The main opposition party, the centrist Democratic Party,
hasn't weighed in on same-sex marriage either, he added. Its
manifesto does mention anti-discrimination measures.
"SPIRIT OF DIVERSITY"
Public views remain mixed. A 2015 survey by a research group
led by Kazuya Kawaguchi at Hiroshima Shudo University found that
while 51 percent of respondents supported the idea of same-sex
marriage, they were less willing to countenance an LGBT
relative, friend or colleague.
As many as 53.2 percent said they were repelled by the idea
of a gay male friend.
But even this is an improvement, said Takahiko Morinaga, CEO
of the new Japan LGBT Research institute, noting the influence
of social media and news events such as the U.S. same-sex
marriage ruling and Japan's winning the Olympics.
"Those of us in the gay community had pretty much given up,
feeling strongly that Japan was not a place where you could
expect to come out. These events gave us a bit of hope," he
added.
"These things have really brought the global spirit of
diversity to the attention of Japanese corporate executives, as
well as media and ordinary citizens."
Panasonic Corp this spring joined a handful of
firms that give same-sex partnerships some of the rights of
married couples, while others allow same-sex partners family
rights for phone bargain schemes and airline mileage.
With LGBT spending estimated at 5.9 trillion yen ($58
billion), others are eyeing the potential of the "pink yen" in
Japan's stagnant economy.
"There are a lot of services that LGBT people want -
insurance that includes a same-sex partner, housing, and
services connected to ageing," said Morinaga.
Human resources personnel at Nomura Securities, a pioneer in
Japanese LGBT inclusion since it bought U.S. investment bank
Lehman Brothers in 2008 and adopted its equality policies, say
they are getting more inquiries from companies looking to
implement diversity policies, including domestic firms eager to
recruit and retain talent.
"It's starting to become a situation where if somebody does
it, the others have to fall in line, especially in the same
industry," said Yuki Higashi, Japan Head of Talent Management,
Diversity & Inclusion at Nomura.
Politics might take a little longer to fall in line.
"We're aware that people say it's not enough, and that we
aren't going as far as to ban things - but just to get this far,
we've really had to balance the opinions of many people," said
lawmaker Hashimoto.
($1 = 101.0400 yen)
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Will Waterman)