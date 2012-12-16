版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 17日 星期一 00:08 BJT

Japan LDP, partner secure two-thirds parliament majority -TV

TOKYO Dec 17 Japan's main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior partner New Komeito secured a two-thirds majority in an election on Sunday for the 480-member lower house of parliament, local television reported.

A two-thirds majority in the more powerful lower house will allow the coalition to override the upper chamber on most matters. The LDP and New Komeito combined fall short of a majority in the upper house.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐