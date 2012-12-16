Japan LDP, partner secure two-thirds parliament majority -TV

BRIEF-Teck Resources CEO says debt reduction is key priority
* CEO Donald Lindsay says would like to get debt down below $5 billion; could get there by year end
TOKYO Dec 17 Japan's main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior partner New Komeito secured a two-thirds majority in an election on Sunday for the 480-member lower house of parliament, local television reported.
A two-thirds majority in the more powerful lower house will allow the coalition to override the upper chamber on most matters. The LDP and New Komeito combined fall short of a majority in the upper house.
* Glazer Capital LLC reports a 6.1 percent passive stake in Jensyn Acquisition Corp as of december 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2l8GuSa] Further company coverage: