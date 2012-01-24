版本:
TABLE-Japan electronics firms earnings preview

TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan's top electronics
makers report their earnings for October-December, the vital
pre-Christmas quarter, this week and next. For a related story,
click 	
    Following are the mean consensus forecasts for the
companies' quarterly and annual operating profits compiled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, along with company annual operating
profit projections in billion yen.	
     Panasonic Corp, Sony Corp, Sharp Corp
 and Nintendo Co Ltd close their books on
March 31, while Canon Inc's financial year ends on Dec.
31.	
    Nintendo reports quarterly earnings on Thursday, while the
other four companies report next week.	
        	
            OCT-DEC         FY 2011-12       FY 2011-12
            consensus       consensus        company
 NINTENDO   52   (-50 pct)   -3.5              1 (-99 pct)
 CANON      93    (12 pct)  375   (-3 pct)   360 (-7 pct)
 SHARP      21.6  (-6 pct)   74.6 (-5 pct)    85  (8 pct)
 SONY        8.8 (-94 pct)    8.2 (-96 pct)   20 (-90 pct)
 PANASONIC  56.2 (-41 pct)  124.2 (-59 pct)  130 (-57 pct)

