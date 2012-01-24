TABLE-Japan electronics firms earnings preview

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan's top electronics makers report their earnings for October-December, the vital pre-Christmas quarter, this week and next. For a related story, click Following are the mean consensus forecasts for the companies' quarterly and annual operating profits compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, along with company annual operating profit projections in billion yen. Panasonic Corp, Sony Corp, Sharp Corp and Nintendo Co Ltd close their books on March 31, while Canon Inc's financial year ends on Dec. 31. Nintendo reports quarterly earnings on Thursday, while the other four companies report next week. OCT-DEC FY 2011-12 FY 2011-12 consensus consensus company NINTENDO 52 (-50 pct) -3.5 1 (-99 pct) CANON 93 (12 pct) 375 (-3 pct) 360 (-7 pct) SHARP 21.6 (-6 pct) 74.6 (-5 pct) 85 (8 pct) SONY 8.8 (-94 pct) 8.2 (-96 pct) 20 (-90 pct) PANASONIC 56.2 (-41 pct) 124.2 (-59 pct) 130 (-57 pct)
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.