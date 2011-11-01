UPDATE 2-Japan winter power enough despite idled nuclear-govt

* Risks remain over next summer's power gap

* Kansai, Kyushu Elec urge power curbs this winter

* Others set no numerical targets for this winter (Recasts lead, adds graphic, detail)

By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, Nov 1 Conservation efforts should allow Japan to avert power outages this winter but a bigger challenge looms next summer as its entire fleet of reactors could be kept idled due to public concerns in the wake of Fukushima, the government said on Tuesday.

A nationwide supply gap next summer is estimated at 16,560 megawatts (MW), or about 10 percent of peak-hour demand, if no reactors restart by then. This winter, shortages are limited to two regions, with an estimated gap of up to 2,530 MW.

Utilities plan to secure additional fossil-fuel capacity of 4,090 MW by next summer, the government said in its first action plans for the summer unveiled on Tuesday.

But other plans depend on how far policy initiatives and fiscal spending can encourage energy conservation and the use of solar and wind power, leaving the risk of rolling blackouts.

Concerns about stable supply of electricity are prompting some companies to shift production overseas. A rise in fuel costs for utilities to make up for a lack of nuclear power, leading to bigger electricity bills for consumers, is another factor undermining the economy.

"Even if no reactors are restarted by next summer, the government would like to do its utmost through policy efforts to ensure we can meet peak-hour demand and avoid a rise in costs for energy," Trade Minister Yukio Edano said at a news conference after he and other ministers discussed chances of power shortages this winter and next summer.

Using gas and oil to make up for the loss of all nuclear power reactors will cost more than 3 trillion yen ($38 billion) a year, based on imported fuel prices and utilisation rates in 2009, the government has estimated.

The ongoing radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, triggered by the March earthquake and tsunami, has shaken public confidence in atomic safety, prompting watchdogs to set stress tests as preconditions for restarting reactors shut for regular checks.

Kyushu Electric Power Co said it would restart a nuclear reactor at the Genkai plant in southern Japan on Tuesday which was automatically shut down last month due to a cooling system problem, although there is public opposition to the move.

Yet no reactors closed for maintenance have restarted since the March disaster, and the last of Japan's 54 commercial reactors still online is set to enter routine checks by May.

Before the March disaster, nuclear power generation accounted for about 30 percent of the country's power supply.

For this winter, the government called on users in Osaka and surrounding areas and the southern island of Kyushu to meet numerical targets for curbing power use during peak hours.

The government also urged users in other areas to voluntarily curb peak-hour power use on weekdays between Dec. 1 and March 30.

Users in Kansai Electric's service area are urged to make voluntary curbs on power use of 10 percent or more from last year's peak-hour demand, and those in Kyushu Electric Power Co's area curbs of 5 percent or more.

The curbs apply on weekdays from Dec. 19-March 23 for Kansai, and Dec. 19-Feb. 3 for Kyushu.

"For this winter, power conditions are not so severe as last summer. The government won't impose compulsory restrictions (like last summer)," Edano said.

Mandatory peak usage cuts on large customers of Tokyo Electric and Tohoku Electric Power Co this summer forced some companies to spend extra money and adjust working shifts.

Yet, users in both of the quake-affected regions, where several power plants were damaged, saved power more than the government's imposed 15-percent curbs.

For next summer, Tuesday's action plans includes the introduction of solar, wind and other renewable sources of up to 2,330 MW, a change in the way utilities charge electricity bills of up to 7,100 MW and energy saving efforts of up to 2,700 MW.

The government is set to refine these plans by next spring as it decides on the scale of curbs in power use needed for next summer. ($1 = 77.975 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; editing by Jason Neely)