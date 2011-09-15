Japan's Edano: Tepco, creditors should work out bailout burden

TOKYO, Sept 15 Japan's new trade minister, Yukio
Edano, said on Thursday that it was up to Tokyo Electric Power
Co (Tepco) and its creditors to determine what share of
the burden for the utility's bailout should be shouldered by its
stakeholders.
Edano added in a group interview that he would wait to see
Tepco's business plan, which must be prepared as a precondition
for receiving bailout funds, before determining whether
stakeholders were shouldering their fair share of the burden.
Edano said this week that creditors and shareholders of the
utility, which operates the Fukushima nuclear plant, crippled in
the March earthquake and tsunami, should share in the burden of
restructuring the utility.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Risa Maeda; Editing by Edmund
Klamann and Ron Popeski)