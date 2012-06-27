Japan expects to import 20% of LNG from N.America

| TOKYO, June 27
Japan expects to import 15
million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from North America
per year from as early as 2016 once the United States lifts
restrictions on exports to the world's biggest LNG buyer.
A group of Japanese cabinet ministers on Wednesday cited the
volume estimate, which amounts to about 20 percent of Japan's
annual LNG imports, in a discussion on how to drive growth of
the world's third-biggest economy after last year's Fukushima
nuclear crisis, a government official said at a news conference.
A rise in the costs of importing more fuel to cover a drop
in nuclear capacity since the Fukushima disaster helped drag
Japan into its first trade deficit in three decades last year.
Tokyo now seeks ways to cap costs as it aims to rely less on
nuclear power in the medium-to-long term.
Japan wants to tap cheaper natural gas in the United States
and Canada if and when their facilities are ready to cool
natural gas to a liquid for transport, and a few Japanese
companies have made preliminary agreements to invest in such
projects.
Wednesday's estimate did not include a breakdown between the
United Sates and Canada but referred to planned investments by
four Japanese companies in two U.S. shale gas projects - Cameron
in Louisiana and Cove Point in Maryland.
The wash of domestic shale gas hitting U.S. markets has sent
gas prices plummeting, and buyers across the world have lined up
to buy cheap American fuel. But concerns that the fledgling
movement to export LNG could drive up U.S. prices have drawn
opposition from consumer groups.
Tokyo has been negotiating with Washington since last year
to allow more shale gas projects to export LNG to countries
other than those that have free trade agreements with the United
States, hoping to receive LNG via the Panama canal.