Japan Edano: govt can't sell all stakes in energy firms

TOKYO, Sept 29 Japanese Trade Minister Yukio Edano said on Thursday it would be difficult for the government to sell all its holdings in energy-related firms due to concerns about energy security.

"From an energy security point of view, I do not think we can sell all shares," Edano told a parliamentary committee.

"But if there are shares that we can sell, we will sell them as much as possible."

It was not immediately clear from his remarks whether Edano was saying it would be difficult to sell shares in all 16 energy-related firms the government has holdings in, or whether he was saying it would be difficult to sell entire stakes in individual companies.

The ruling Democratic Party's policy chief suggested this week that the government could raise about 700-800 billion yen ($9-10 billion) to help fund reconstruction efforts from the March disaster by selling energy-related shares held by the government, which include Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex) . (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)