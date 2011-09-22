Fear for jobs ignites "English crisis" in Japan

| TOKYO, Sept 22
TOKYO, Sept 22 It's eight in the morning in a
Tokyo office building, and a dozen middle-aged Japanese
businessmen sit inside small booths, sweating as they try to
talk English to the instructors in front of them.
"I hope my wife will understand my hobby," one 40-something
man says, opening his mouth widely around the English words.
He is one of legions of Japanese businessmen, or
"salarymen," struggling with a language they thought they had
left behind them in school as fears mount that the growing push
by Japanese companies into overseas business will mean a dark
future for them without usable English.
This is especially true these days, with the strong yen and
a lagging domestic market prompting more firms to look overseas
for business opportunities essential for their bottom lines.
"I had a business trip to Amsterdam last year and that
really was tough. My boss spoke no English, and I had to speak
English for the first time in 10 years," said Masahide
Tachibana, a 39-year-old software developer.
Tachibana now gets up at 5:00 a.m. to take morning lessons
at a central Tokyo branch of Gaba, an English language school.
"I've always wanted to brush up my English and that business
trip ignited my aspirations," said Tachibana, as around him
other businessmen and women pack up and hurry to work after
their 45-minute, one-on-one lessons.
Japan , despite being the world's third-largest
economy and a major export powerhouse, is known for its poor
English-speaking ability even though six years of study are
required in middle and high school.
The country's average score on the TOEFL iBT, a
computer-based test of English as a foreign language, in 2010
ranked 27th among 30 Asian countries, below Mongolia and
Turkmenistan.
Only 9 percent of 1,156 white-collar workers surveyed by
Recruit Agent, a recruiting firm, claim to be able to
communicate in English. Many respondents evaluated their
speaking and listening aptitude as "Barely."
But things are starting to change, prompted by a growing
sense of urgency about employment.
NO ENGLISH, NO JOBS?
The first push came from online retailer Rakuten's 2010
decision to make English their official language. Fast
Retailing, the operator of the Uniqlo apparel chain, also wants
to make English its official language by 2012 and test its
employees for proficiency.
"Rakuten's decision triggered a shock-wave that's extended
to many other companies, especially manufacturers, because they
too are under pressure to expand outside a shrinking home
market," said Yuriko Tsurumaki, a Recruit Agent spokeswoman.
"Not all Japanese firms have businesses overseas for the
time being but people are seeing possibilities and sharing a
sense of crisis (about English)."
Now nearly half of Japanese companies planning new hiring
require applicants to be "business English users" - a big rise
from 16 percent in July 2009, she said.
Highlighting fears among businessmen with poor English, a
number of companies, including chip maker Elpida Memory and
Murata Manufacturing Co, a maker of parts used in mobile phones
and computers, are shifting some production outside Japan to
cope with a currency near record highs.
The surging yen is also encouraging Japanese firms
to acquire businesses overseas to build more revenue pillars,
with trading house Itochu buying Britain's tyre seller Kwik Fit
for $1 billion.
As a result, Japan's foreign language education market is
growing, with learners more than willing to fork out plenty of
money on lessons, DVDs or e-learning.
It rose 1.6 percent to $9.8 billion in 2010 from a year
earlier, said Yano Institute of Research, and is set to grow
another 1.8 percent this year, making it a rare bright spot amid
lagging Japanese private consumption.
"This is just the start of Japan's real globalisation.
Everyone is feeling that they'll see a no-English-no-job
situation," Gaba's president Kenji Kamiyama told Reuters in a
recent interview.
Thanks to avid English learners, Gaba says it has almost
achieved its student number target for the year and predicts the
upbeat trend will likely last for a while. Gaba says that on
average, a student spends about 50,000 yen ($654) a month --
against an average 36,500 yen allowance for Japanese
businesspeople.
Meanwhile, Rosetta Stone Japan, a Japanese unit of Rosetta
Stone which provides software-based language-learning, says
revenues for their English learning software more than tripled
last year from a year ago. This year sales are seen doubling as
more people spend for the company's software package priced at
around 59,700 yen.
"The English crisis shows the rapidly changing environment
Japanese firms face. Most Japanese businessmen, for a long time,
avoided an English-speaking environment," Gaba's Kamiyama said.
"But they now know that they can't stay that way... It's
been a real kick in the pants for them."
($1 = 76.420 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Elaine Lies)