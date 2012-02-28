版本:
2012年 2月 28日 星期二 13:59 BJT

Tokyo bourse head: no change in Osaka merger terms

TOKYO Feb 28 The head of Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Tuesday its planned merger with the Osaka Securities Exchange will go through without changes, despite pressure from some institutional investors in the Osaka bourse to sweeten the offer.

A brief system glitch at the Tokyo bourse this month that prevented trade in some 240 shares did not have a large impact on the merger talks, Tokyo bourse CEO Atsushi Saito told reporters at a regular briefing.

The two exchanges agreed in November to merge to create the world's third-biggest bourse with listed stocks worth around $3.6 trillion, to build scale, cope with a weak home market and compete with a flurry of global tie-ups.

