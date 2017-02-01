Japan Exchange Group invests in UK fintech startup OpenGamma

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 31 Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX)
, the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has taken a
minority stake in UK-based fintech company OpenGamma Limited, as
corporate investors account for a growing share of venture
funding in fintech.
OpenGamma, which provides software to help derivatives
traders better calculate risk, said that the strategic
investment will help it expand in the Japanese market. The
companies did not disclose the size of the investment.
The JPX funding round follows a $13.3 million investment in
OpenGamma in October by venture capital firm Accel Partners,
Euclid Opportunities, the fintech venture arm of electronic
trading and post trade company NEX Group Plc, formerly known as
Icap Plc, and ex-SunGard chief executive Cristóbal Conde.
"Having a strategic investor like JPX is really important,
it really helps us in terms of credibility," said Peter Rippon,
chief executive of OpenGamma. He added that the JPX's
established presence in capital markets "makes them ideal
partners" in achieving its objectives.
Launched in 2009 OpenGamma provides an open-source analytics
and risk management platform for derivatives trading, to hedge
funds, banks, clearing houses and asset managers.
One of the UK's most well known capital markets fintech
startups, its services include a tool that allows financial
institutions to make margin calculations for the major clearing
houses.
The company aims to capitalize on post-crisis regulations
around the world that have pushed more over-the-counter
derivatives onto electronic platforms and through clearing
houses, raising the demand for tools that can help manage the
process.
"We've followed OpenGamma's transformation from an innovator
in the development of open source software into an important
risk analytics provider for institutional finance," Takeshi
Hirano, executive officer of JPX, said in a statement.
Headquartered in Tokyo, JPX also runs the Osaka Securities
Exchange and the Japan Securities Clearing Corporation.
OpenGamma's latest round of funding comes as investments
from corporations constitute an increasingly significant share
of venture funding for fintech startups. In the third quarter of
2016, corporates participated in 30 percent of global VC-backed
fintech deals for the second consecutive quarter, according to a
report from data provider CB Insights and KPMG.
(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Bernard Orr)