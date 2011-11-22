Tokyo, Osaka to merge to create world's No.3 exchange

TOKYO Nov 22 The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and Osaka Securities Exchange Co Ltd (OSE) said on Tuesday they would merge to cope with sluggish market conditions in Japan and build scale amid a flurry of consolidation amid global rivals.

The move will create a powerhouse in Japan dominating both cash equities and derviatives that will rank as the third-largest securities exchange globally, trailing only the NYSE Euronext and Nasdaq OMX in terms of market value of listed firms.

But the new exchange still lacks a convincing strategy for expanding overseas, seen as a key challenge given the weak prospects for equities trading and new listings as the economy sputters along with little hope for strong growth.

The two said they would merge operations in January 2013 after the larger but unlisted Tokyo bourse takes a majority stake in the listed Osaka exchange in a public tender offer.

The OSE will keep its listing as the surviving entity after the merger. ($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)