REFILE-New Japan bourse to list on Tokyo exchange

TOKYO Nov 22 The merged entity between the Tokyo and Osaka stock exchanges will eventually re-list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, allowing for a recouping of tender offer funds, the head of the Tokyo bourse Atsushi Saito said on Tuesday.

The two stock exchanges agreed earlier in the day to merge in 2013 to create the world's third-biggest bourse with listed stocks worth some $3.6 trillion, hoping to build scale to compete with a flurry of other global tie-ups. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)