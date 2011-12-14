Japan OK's ministry plan to buy F-35 fighter jet - TV

TOKYO Dec 14 Japan's government and ruling party officials approved a Defence Ministry proposal to buy Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet as its next mainstay fighter, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.

Media said on Tuesday the company looked likely to win a deal worth up to $8 billion with its radar-evading aircraft, which competes with Boeing's F/A-18 and the Eurofighter Typhoon, made by a consortium of European companies including BAE Systems.

But the Defence Ministry denied the reports.

"The Defence Ministry has made no decision yet. A meeting of minister, vice minister and parliamentary secretaries (to make the decision) has not even been held yet," he said.

Japan, which counts the United States as its key security ally and regularly conducts military drills with U.S. forces, had been widely expected to choose the F-35 because of its advanced stealth capability and U.S. origin.

The aircraft's stealth technology has drawn much attention in Japan since China, which has a long-running territorial dispute with Japan, in January confirmed it had tested for the first time its J-20 stealth fighter jet.