Japan PM tells Tokyo Elec to scrap No.5, 6 reactors at Fukushima

TOKYO, Sept 19 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday instructed Tokyo Electric Power Co to decommission the No. 5 and No. 6 reactors at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The other four reactors at the six-reactor plant, devastated by a massive earthquake and towering tsunami in March 2011, are already set to be scrapped. Three of those four suffered meltdowns after the disaster and the utility is struggling to clean up the ruined facility.