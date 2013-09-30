版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 30日 星期一 14:14 BJT

Decommissioning Tepco's other Fukushima nuclear plant needs special treatment -minister

TOKYO, Sept 30 The decommissioning of Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant, which is near the wrecked Daiichi plant, cannot be dealt with in the same manner as the decommissioning of other nuclear plants, Japanese trade and industry minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday.

"The decommissioning of nuclear plants is something the utilities should decide, but we cannot treat the Daini plant in the same manner as other plants when considering the sentiment of Fukushima residents," Motegi said at a parliamentary hearing.

Tokyo Electric, also known as Tepco, is working to contain radioactive water at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, which suffered meltdowns and hydrogen explosions after it was hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
