REFILE-INSIGHT-After disaster, the deadliest part of Japan's nuclear clean-up

By Aaron Sheldrick and Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO Aug 14 The operator of Japan's crippled
Fukushima nuclear plant is preparing to remove 400 tonnes of
highly irradiated spent fuel from a damaged reactor building, a
dangerous operation that has never been attempted before on this
scale.
Containing radiation equivalent to 14,000 times the amount
released in the atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima 68 years ago,
more than 1,300 used fuel rod assemblies packed tightly together
need to be removed from a building that is vulnerable to
collapse, should another large earthquake hit the area.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) is already in a
losing battle to stop radioactive water overflowing from another
part of the facility, and experts question whether it will be
able to pull off the removal of all the assemblies successfully.
"They are going to have difficulty in removing a significant
number of the rods," said Arnie Gundersen, a veteran U.S.
nuclear engineer and director of Fairewinds Energy Education,
who used to build fuel assemblies.
The operation, beginning this November at the plant's
Reactor No. 4, is fraught with danger, including the possibility
of a large release of radiation if a fuel assembly breaks, gets
stuck or gets too close to an adjacent bundle, said Gundersen
and other nuclear experts.
That could lead to a worse disaster than the March 2011
nuclear crisis at the Fukushima plant, the world's most serious
since Chernobyl in 1986.
No one knows how bad it can get, but independent consultants
Mycle Schneider and Antony Froggatt said recently in their World
Nuclear Industry Status Report 2013: "Full release from the
Unit-4 spent fuel pool, without any containment or control,
could cause by far the most serious radiological disaster to
date."
Tepco has already removed two unused fuel assemblies from
the pool in a test operation last year, but these rods are less
dangerous than the spent bundles. Extracting spent fuel is a
normal part of operations at a nuclear plant, but safely
plucking them from a badly damaged reactor is unprecedented.
"To jump to the conclusion that it is going to work just
fine for the rest of them is quite a leap of logic," said
Gundersen.
The utility says it recognises the operation will be
difficult but believes it can carry it out safely.
Nonetheless, Tepco inspires little confidence. Sharply
criticised for failing to protect the Fukushima plant against
natural disasters, its handling of the crisis since then has
also been lambasted.
Last week, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered the government
to take a more active role in controlling the overflow of
radioactive water being flushed over the melted reactors in
Units 1, 2 and 3 at the plant.
GIANT FRAME
The fuel assemblies are in the cooling pool of the No. 4
reactor, and Tepco has erected a giant steel frame over the top
of the building after removing debris left behind by an
explosion that rocked the unit during the 2011 disaster.
The structure will house the cranes that will carry out the
delicate task of extracting fuel assemblies that may be damaged
by the quake, the explosion or corrosion from salt water that
was poured into the pool when fresh supplies ran out during the
crisis.
The process will begin in November and Tepco expects to take
about a year removing the assemblies, spokesman Yoshikazu Nagai
told Reuters by e-mail. It's just one instalment in the
decommissioning process for the plant forecast to take about 40
years and cost $11 billion.
Each fuel rod assembly weighs about 300 kilograms (660
pounds) and is 4.5 metres (15 feet) long. There are 1,331 of the
spent fuel assemblies and a further 202 unused assemblies are
also stored in the pool, Nagai said.
Almost 550 assemblies had been removed from the reactor core
just before the quake and tsunami set off the crisis. These are
the most dangerous because they have only been cooling in the
pool for two and a half years.
"The No. 4 unit was not operating at the time of the
accident, so its fuel had been moved to the pool from the
reactor, and if you calculate the amount of caesium 137 in the
pool, the amount is equivalent to 14,000 Hiroshima atomic
bombs," said Hiroaki Koide, assistant professor at Kyoto
University Research Reactor Institute.
Spent fuel rods also contain plutonium, one of the most
toxic substances in the universe, that gets formed during the
later stages of a reactor core's operation.
INADVERTENT CRITICALITY
"There is a risk of an inadvertent criticality if the
bundles are distorted and get too close to each other,"
Gundersen said.
He was referring to an atomic chain reaction that left
unchecked could result in a large release of radiation and heat
that the fuel pool cooling system isn't designed to absorb.
"The problem with a fuel pool criticality is that you can't
stop it. There are no control rods to control it," Gundersen
said. "The spent fuel pool cooling system is designed only to
remove decay heat, not heat from an ongoing nuclear reaction."
The rods are also vulnerable to fire should they be exposed
to air, Gundersen said.
The fuel assemblies are situated in a 10 metre by 12 metre
concrete pool, the base of which is 18 metres above ground
level. The fuel rods are covered by 7 metres of water, Nagai
said.
The pool was exposed to the air after an explosion a few
days after the quake and tsunami blew off the roof. The cranes
and equipment normally used to extract used fuel from the
reactor's core were also destroyed.
Tepco has shored up the building, which may have tilted and
was bulging after the explosion, a source of global concern that
has been raised in the U.S. Congress.
The utility says the building can withstand shaking similar
to the quake in 2011 and carries out regular structural checks,
but the company has a credibility problem. Last month, it
admitted that contaminated water was leaking into the Pacific
Ocean after months of denial.
The fuel assemblies have to be first pulled from the racks
they are stored in, then inserted into a heavy steel chamber.
This operation takes place under water before the chamber, which
shields the radiation pulsating from the rods, can be removed
from the pool and lowered to ground level.
The chamber is then transported to the plant's common
storage pool in an undamaged building where the assemblies will
be stored.
Tepco confirmed the Reactor No. 4 fuel pool contains debris
during an investigation into the chamber earlier this month.
Removing the rods from the pool is a delicate task normally
assisted by computers, according to Toshio Kimura, a former
Tepco technician, who worked at Fukushima Daiichi for 11 years.
"Previously it was a computer-controlled process that
memorised the exact locations of the rods down to the millimetre
and now they don't have that. It has to be done manually so
there is a high risk that they will drop and break one of the
fuel rods," Kimura said.
Under normal circumstances, the operation to remove all the
fuel would take about 100 days. Tepco initially planned to take
two years before reducing the schedule to one year in
recognition of the urgency. But that may be an optimistic
estimate.
"I think it'll probably be longer than they think and
they're probably going to run into some issues," said Murray
Jennex, an associate professor at San Diego State University who
is an expert on nuclear containment and worked at the San Onofre
nuclear plant in California.
"I don't know if anyone has looked into the experience of
Chernobyl, building a concrete sarcophagus, but they don't seem
to last well with all that contamination."
Corrosion from the salt water will have also weakened the
building and equipment, he said.
And if an another strong earthquake strikes before the fuel
is fully removed that topples the building or punctures the pool
and allow the water to drain, a spent fuel fire releasing more
radiation than during the initial disaster is possible,
threatening about Tokyo 200 kilometres (125 miles) away.
When asked what was the worst possible scenario, Tepco is
planning for, Nagai said: "We are now considering risks and
countermeasures."