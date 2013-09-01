Japan govt abandons hands-off approach to Fukushima clean-up

| TOKYO, Sept 2
TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's government is moving to
take a more direct role in the clean-up of the wrecked Fukushima
nuclear plant, as concerns grow over the ability of embattled
operator Tokyo Electric to handle the legacy of the worst atomic
disaster in a quarter century.
The concerns have also revived debate about the future of
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) itself, including
early-stage proposals to put its toxic nuclear assets under
government control and leave the rest of the company as a
provider of power to the nation's biggest economic region.
"I want the government to have a responsible framework - not
just for checking what Tokyo Electric is doing to deal with
Fukushima - but for the government to commit to dealing with the
Fukushima problem itself and conduct this as a joint operation,
including the water problem and decommissioning," said Tadamori
Oshima, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's
taskforce on post-disaster reconstruction.
"Concerning the question of what the government will pay for
and what Tepco will pay for, I think we need to debate and
redraw the line," Oshima told Reuters in an interview.
Public worries about Fukushima, revived by news of leaks of
radiated water at the plant, have threatened to further delay
the restart of other off-line reactors - a key element of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's recipe for economic revival and a pillar
of the turnaround plan Tepco has given its creditor banks.
Japan's nuclear industry, which once provided a third of the
nation's power, has nearly ground to a halt since a massive
quake and tsunami struck the coastal Fukushima plant in March
2011, causing reactor meltdowns. Tepco has been pumping water
over the reactors to keep them cool, storing the radioactive
waste water as well as contaminated ground water in ever-growing
numbers of above-ground tanks.
"What is clear by now and can hardly be ignored is that
Tepco as a private company is overwhelmed by the containment
work in Fukushima," said Martin Schulz, a senior research fellow
at Fujitsu Research Institute.
"The discussion about nationalizing or breaking up Tepco and
at least putting the stabilization of the Fukushima reactors
under direct government control is back."
Japanese officials also fear the glare of international
attention could threaten Tokyo's bid to host the 2020 Olympics,
a decision on which will be made by the International Olympics
Committee on Sept. 7 in Buenos Aires.
Japan's foreign ministry has begun issuing English language
updates on the plant and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government now
carries the latest radiation data on its website showing that
radiation levels in the capital, some 230 km (140 miles) from
Fukushima, are on par with or lower than London and New York.
GOVERNMENT INITIATIVE
Tepco said on the weekend that radiation near a tank holding
highly contaminated water at the plant had spiked 18-fold, to a
level that could kill an exposed person in four hours. It said
no new leak had been detected at the tank, but another leak was
found from a pipe connecting two other tanks..
Tepco, Japan's largest utility, last year got a 1 trillion
yen ($10.2 billion) injection of tax money in exchange for
giving the government a de facto controlling stake but
management has been left to the company. The firm also gets
public funds - in theory to be paid back - to help compensate
residents forced to flee after the 2011 quake and tsunami
triggered triple meltdowns at the plant.
The government has insisted that the utility should be
responsible for the cost of decommissioning the reactors, a job
expected to take decades and require as yet non-existent
technologies, although the government has budgeted research and
development funds - including an industry ministry request for a
40 percent boost to 12.5 billion yen in the budget for 2013/14.
The government has said it will unveil steps to address the
huge accumulation of radioactive water at the plant soon.
Abe's cabinet is also likely to discuss this week funding
for the Fukushima clean-up after a series of revelations about
leaks of radioactive water at the coastal plant, Oshima said.
Steps under consideration would fall short of the
liquidation called for by Tepco's harshest critics - including
Hiroki Izumida, the governor of Niigata Prefecture, which hosts
Tepco's mammoth Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear plant.
Such calls were rejected in the months after the March 2011
disaster, when authorities judged Tepco was too big to fail.
"First, the government should make a further commitment and
make every effort under the current framework," Oshima said.
LDP Deputy Secretary General Koichi Haguida, a close aide to
Abe, agreed liquidation was not in the cards but said the
government must take the lead not just in dealing with the
floods of water contaminated by the process of keeping the
damaged reactors cool, but in decommissioning as well.
"Fukushima is a problem that must be separately resolved. So
rather than leaving this solely to Tepco's responsibility, the
government will take the initiative and get involved in dealing
with the contaminated water and decommissioning to a significant
extent," he told Reuters in an interview.
It is unclear whether more direct government involvement
would open the door wider to foreign contractors.
U.S. firms such as Kurion and Shaw Group, a unit of Chicago
Bridge & Iron Company, and EnergySolutions Inc have been
engaged in water treatment at Fukushima, though a Reuters
investigation in December found foreigners had won few, if any,
contracts to develop technologies for scrapping the reactors.
DECOMMISSIONING AGENCY?
One option that has been floated is to create a new legal
framework to give the Japanese government direct oversight at
Fukushima, perhaps along the lines of Britain's National
Decommissioning Authority, a public body charged with managing
the dismantling of Britain's atomic power and research stations.
"I have said from way back that Japan should set up a
decommissioning agency," Yasuhisa Shiozaki, the LDP's acting
policy chief, said on a TV show last week.
Tepco said the utility welcomed the government's involvement
in dealing with contaminated water but said it was hard to
comment on any possible spin-off of the Fukushima operations.
"Either way, the company will continue to work with the
government to thoroughly carry out decommissioning," company
spokesman Yoshimi Hitotsugi said.
Taking on the Fukushima clean-up as a government project
could be politically risky for Abe, who returned to power for a
rare second term in December, since that would mean it could no
longer lay the blame for missteps at Tepco's door.
Tepco's admission on July 22 - one day after Abe's LDP-led
bloc won an upper house election - that contaminated water was
leaking into the Pacific despite earlier denials, spurred the
government to pledge to support efforts to stem the flow.
The intervention by the government at Fukushima comes at a
time when Tepco's long-term sustainability remains in doubt.
The utility has aggressively cut costs and hiked electricity
rates last year. But its failure to win local support for
restarting its Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear plant has cost it an
estimated $1 billion per month in added fuel costs.
"For Tepco to be reborn, it is imperative for the
Kashiwazaki nuclear plant to start moving," said Osamu Goto, a
director general for energy and environment policy at the
industry ministry's Natural Resources and Energy Agency. "If
this situation continues, they will have to raise rates again
or we enter bankruptcy territory."