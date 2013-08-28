Japan formally raises Fukushima water leak to INES Level 3 incident

TOKYO Aug 28 Japan's nuclear regulator said on
Wednesday it has officially raised the severity rating of the
latest radioactive water leak at the crippled Fukushima nuclear
plant to Level 3 on an international scale for radiological
releases.
The upgrade by Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA)
raises the rating of what was Japan's first warning on the
International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale (INES) since
the three reactor meltdowns at the Fukushima plant in March
2011, which were triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami.
Those meltdowns were classified as Level 7, the highest INES
rating.
The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co, said
last week that 300 tonnes of highly radioactive water leaked
from a storage tank at the facility. The utility still does not
know how long the water may have been leaking and said it was
possible the contaminated water may have reached the Pacific
Ocean.
The NRA had said last week that it may upgrade the severity
of the crisis from a Level 1 "anomaly" to a Level 3 "serious
incident" on the INES scale, after consultations with the
International Atomic Energy Agency.