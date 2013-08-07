Japan govt considering support for Tepco on Fukushima water problem -METI official

TOKYO Aug 7 The Japanese government is
considering whether to support Tokyo Electric Power Co Ltd
, the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant,
in dealing with the growing toxic water problem on the site, an
official at the economy and trade ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry takes the water problem "very seriously" and is
mulling ways to assist the beleaguered utility, said the
government official, who declined to be named. The official did
not confirm whether government support would be paid for by
taxpayers.
Tokyo Electric, also known as Tepco, is taking various
countermeasures to block radioactive groundwater from seeping
into the Pacific Ocean. A Nuclear Regulation Authority official
this week called the water problem an "emergency" and called for
more action to prevent the water from flowing into the ocean.