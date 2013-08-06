UPDATE 1-Japan nuclear body says radioactive water at Fukushima an "emergency"

* Fukushima radioactive groundwater could breach surface,
regulator says
* Watchdog panel head says Tepco's 'sense of crisis is weak'
* Official says leaks into ocean exceed legal limits
* Tepco apologises, says taking steps to block further leaks
into ocean
By Antoni Slodkowski and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Aug 5 Highly radioactive water seeping
into the ocean from Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant is
creating an "emergency" that the operator is struggling to
contain, an official from the country's nuclear watchdog said on
Monday.
This contaminated groundwater has breached an underground
barrier, is rising toward the surface and is exceeding legal
limits of radioactive discharge, Shinji Kinjo, head of a Nuclear
Regulatory Authority (NRA) task force, told Reuters.
Countermeasures planned by Tokyo Electric Power Co
(Tepco) are only a temporary solution, he said.
Tepco's "sense of crisis is weak," Kinjo said. "This is why
you can't just leave it up to Tepco alone" to grapple with the
ongoing disaster.
"Right now, we have an emergency," he said.
Tepco has been widely castigated for its failure to prepare
for the massive 2011 tsunami and earthquake that devastated its
Fukushima plant and lambasted for its inept response to the
reactor meltdowns. It has also been accused of covering up
shortcomings.
It was not immediately clear how much of a threat the
contaminated groundwater could pose. In the early weeks of the
disaster, the Japanese government allowed Tepco to dump tens of
thousands of tonnes of contaminated water into the Pacific in an
emergency move.
The toxic water release was however heavily criticised by
neighbouring countries as well as local fishermen and the
utility has since promised it would not dump irradiated water
without the consent of local townships.
"Until we know the exact density and volume of the water
that's flowing out, I honestly can't speculate on the impact on
the sea," said Mitsuo Uematsu from the Center for International
Collaboration, Atmosphere and Ocean Research Institute at the
University of Tokyo.
In the United States, across the Pacific, there was no sense
of alarm.
"With the amount of dilution that would occur, any kind of
release in Japan would be non-detectable here," said David Yogi,
spokesman for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
ENORMOUS PLACE
Eric Norman, a nuclear engineering professor at the
University of California, Berkeley, said the latest leak was not
a concern.
"The Pacific Ocean is an enormous place," said Norman, who
found radiation from the Fukushima nuclear power in California
rainwater, milk and plants soon after the earthquake and
tsunami. "There's a lot of material between us and Japan. No
matter what happens in Fukushima, it's not going to be a problem
over here."
Tepco said it is taking various measures to prevent
contaminated water from leaking into the bay near the plant. In
an e-mailed statement to Reuters, a company spokesman said Tepco
deeply apologised to residents in Fukushima prefecture, the
surrounding region and the larger public for causing
inconveniences, worries and trouble.
The utility pumps out some 400 tonnes a day of groundwater
flowing from the hills above the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant
into the basements of the destroyed buildings, which mixes with
highly irradiated water that is used to cool the reactors in a
stable state below 100 degrees Celsius.
Tepco is trying to prevent groundwater from reaching the
plant by building a "bypass" but recent spikes of radioactive
elements in sea water has prompted the utility to reverse months
of denials and finally admit that tainted water is reaching the
sea.
In a bid to prevent more leaks into the bay of the Pacific
Ocean, plant workers created the underground barrier by
injecting chemicals to harden the ground along the shoreline of
the No. 1 reactor building. But that barrier is only effective
in solidifying the ground at least 1.8 meters below the surface.
By breaching the barrier, the water can seep through the
shallow areas of earth into the nearby sea. More seriously, it
is rising toward the surface - a break of which would accelerate
the outflow.
"If you build a wall, of course the water is going to
accumulate there. And there is no other way for the water to go
but up or sideways and eventually lead to the ocean," said
Masashi Goto, a retired Toshiba Corp nuclear engineer
who worked on several Tepco plants. "So now, the question is how
long do we have?"
NEW MEASURES
Contaminated water could rise to the ground's surface within
three weeks, the Asahi Shimbun said on Saturday. Kinjo said the
three-week timeline was not based on NRA's calculations but
acknowledged that if the water reaches the surface, "it would
flow extremely fast."
A Tepco official said on Monday the company plans to start
pumping out a further 100 tonnes of groundwater a day around the
end of the week.
The regulatory task force overseeing accident measures of
the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station, which met Friday,
"concluded that new measures are needed to stop the water from
flowing into the sea that way," Kinjo said.
Tepco said on Friday that a cumulative 20 trillion to 40
trillion becquerels of radioactive tritium had probably leaked
into the sea since the disaster. The company said this was
within legal limits.
Tritium is far less harmful than cesium and strontium, which
have also been released from the plant. Tepco is scheduled to
test strontium levels next.
Tepco said late on Monday that cesium levels at an
observation post 53 meters from the sea have jumped in the last
week. Reading for cesium-134 has risen almost 15 times to 310
becquerels per litre. A becquerel is a measure of the release of
radioactive energy.
Cesium-137, with a half-life of 30 years, was also some 15
times higher than it had been five days ago at 650 becquerels
per litre. A much larger spike in radioactive cesium in early
July in a different well eventually led to Tepco overturning
months of denials and admitting that radioactive water had been
leaking into the sea.