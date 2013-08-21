RPT-Japan to raise severity rating for Fukushima leaks to level 3

TOKYO Aug 21 Japan will raise the severity
rating of a recent toxic water leak at the destroyed Fukushima
nuclear plant to level 3, or "serious incident", on an
international scale for radiological releases, underlining the
deepening sense of crisis at the site.
Contaminated water with dangerously high levels of radiation
is leaking from a storage tank at Fukushima, the plant's
operator said on Tuesday, the most serious setback to date for
the clean up of the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.
Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) assessed that the
leak merits a level 3 rating, classifying it as a "serious
incident" on the INES scale, according to a document posted on
the agency's website on Wednesday.
The leak had previously been assigned a level 1 "anomaly"
rating, but the increase to level 3 is scheduled for formal
adoption by the authority's commissioners later on Wednesday
after a meeting that is currently under way, a spokesman for the
agency told Reuters by phone.
"Judging from the amount and the density of the radiation in
the contaminated water that leaked ... a level 3 assessment is
appropriate," according to the document, which is one of several
discussion points at the regular weekly meeting of NRA
commissioners being held on Wednesday.
This marks the first time Japan has issued an INES rating
for Fukushima since the meltdowns in March 2011, following a
massive earthquake and tsunami. Fukushima was assigned the
highest rating of 7 after it was hit by explosions in the wake
of a loss of power and cooling.
Each one-step increase on the INES scale represents a 10
times increase in severity, according to a factsheet on the
website of the International Atomic Energy Agency.