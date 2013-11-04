Japan's Fukushima operator mulls overhaul to counter break-up plans

| TOKYO
TOKYO Nov 4 The operator of Japan's wrecked
Fukushima nuclear plant is working on a reorganization plan to
fend off more drastic proposals, including possibly dragging the
company through bankruptcy in return for a publicly funded
clean-up and shutdown of the reactors.
Two people close to Tokyo Electric Power Co, or
Tepco, and the government department that oversees it told
Reuters that the giant utility may reorganise itself as a
holding company, and separate its electricity generation and
transmission businesses from the handling of Fukushima, the
worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
Tepco's internal deliberations, which have just begun, are
meant to stake out the position of Asia's biggest utility and
the Ministry of Trade and Industry (METI) against other plans
circulating in the government and ruling coalition of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe.
Abe has vowed the government will take a more prominent role
in addressing the Fukushima clean-up. His government aims to
compile new policy measures by the middle of this month.
Japan effectively nationalized Tepco last year with a
taxpayer-funded rescue. But there has been heated debate over
direct government involvement in the company and over whether to
spin off the Fukushima clean-up and let the remainder of Tepco
focus on generating electricity for millions of homes and
businesses in the Tokyo area.
For now, Tepco's own planning does not specify whether the
Fukushima operations would remain within the proposed holding
company, the sources said.
A Tepco spokesman said, "Nothing has been decided on the
matter so we have no comment to make at this stage."
A March 2011 earthquake and tsunami knocked out power and
cooling at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, leading to three reactor
meltdowns and explosions that sent a huge plume of radiation
into the air and sea, forcing some 150,000 people to evacuate.
Tepco, before returning to profit in the most recent quarter
through cost cuts, has lost $27 billion at the plant north of
Tokyo and faces massive liabilities for the decades-long tasks
of decommissioning the facility, compensating evacuees and
paying for decontamination of an area nearly the size of
Connecticut.
BEST EFFORTS
Outside ideas range from spinning off the Fukushima project
as a new unit within Tepco to breaking up the company and - in a
view held by only a small minority in the ruling party - putting
the company through a U.S. Chapter 11-style bankruptcy
proceeding, as happened three years ago with Japan Airlines Co
. The debate is heating up just as Tepco prepares to
begin, as soon as Friday, removing spent fuel rods from one of
the crippled Fukushima reactors.
A panel in Abe's Liberal Democratic Party last week
recommended stripping Tepco of the responsibility for shutting
down the Fukushima station while using public funds to pay for
storing contaminated topsoil and other waste.
Tepco wants to demonstrate to the public that it is making
its best efforts before appealing for taxpayers' money to help
it tackle the mammoth Fukushima tasks, the sources said.
METI, as Tepco's advocate, will be pushing for taxpayer
money and the easiest terms for Tepco. The Finance Ministry,
keen to avoid a prolonged drip of taxpayer money into the
company, wants a clear line drawn between what Tepco itself must
pay for and what costs will be borne by the government.
There are growing concerns within the government and LDP
that - with Tepco suffering a brain drain as its problems fester
- a publicly funded restructuring of Tepco must be decided soon
to keep the Fukushima decontamination and decommissioning from
derailing.
Tepco must be put through "some kind of pain" in order to
get public support for further rescue funds, according to people
in the government and close to Tepco.
The company's own plan would position it as the pioneer in
the government's planned energy market liberalisation - which
aims for a gradual opening of the power grid to newcomers by
2020. Tepco would consider starting the shift by splitting off
its thermal power-generation and sales and transmission
businesses as soon as the financial year from April 2016, the
sources said.
The utility would seek to cover as much of the Fukushima
costs as possible with profits from other parts of the company,
such as hydropower or from a restart of the undamaged
Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power station.
To shift to a holding company model, Tepco would have to
negotiate with its banks and other creditors as the
reorganisation could create joint liabilities among the new
operating groups. This could saddle the power subsidiary with
huge burdens just as it faces mounting competition.