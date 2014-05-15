版本:
Japan LDP lawmaker says aims to start casino bill debate this month

TOKYO May 15 A key member of a group of Japanese lawmakers aiming to legalise casinos said on Friday he was working hard to start debate on a bill in parliament this month, but he stopped short of guaranteeing its passage during the current session ending in June.

Takeshi Iwaya, a casino proponent and member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told a gathering of gaming executives in Tokyo that he was still working to gain the support of lawmakers from the New Komeito and Democratic Party. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
