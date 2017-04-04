U.S. LNG exports will slow as domestic gas demand grows -ConocoPhillips CEO

CHIBA, April 4 Exports of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) from the United States will slow as domestic gas demand
there grows and available supply there is used up, said
ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance at a gas industry
conference on Tuesday in Chiba, Japan.
"By the mid-2020s, the existing brownfield supply expansion
options will be exhausted both in the U.S. and other countries.
New greenfield projects will be needed," Lance said.
"To justify those investments, higher energy prices will be
required," he said.
As supplies grow tighter, he added, the industry will also
need to return to longer term contracts that provide security of
supply for end-users and security of demand for suppliers.
