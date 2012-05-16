Japanese lesbian can't wait for Disneyland "wedding"

| TOKYO
TOKYO May 16 Like many Japanese women, Koyuki
Higashi adores Tokyo Disneyland. So it was only natural that she
would want to hold her wedding there, as many other couples have
done.
"My partner and I just love going to Disneyland, so when we
saw a pamphlet advertising wedding receptions by the Cinderella
Castle in Tokyo Disneyland we called and asked if we could hold
our wedding there," Higashi told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
But Higashi is openly lesbian and her upcoming commitment
ceremony is being characterised in the media as the first "gay
wedding" to be held at Japan's Magic Kingdom.
While U.S. President Barack Obama came out in favour of
same-sex weddings last week, such a political stance remains a
distant dream in Japan, where civil unions are not legally
allowed and simply being openly gay remains taboo for many, even
though there are no laws against homosexuality.
When Higashi gave them details of her plans, the hotel
initially had one request.
"When I explained it would be with my female partner they
hesitated and asked that one of us wear a tuxedo as the sight of
two people with the same wedding dress would make other visitors
to the park uncomfortable," Higashi said.
After she questioned this, the resort promised to check
things out and get back to her. A week later, Higashi was told
she and her partner would be allowed to both wear wedding
dresses, or both tuxedos, if so inclined.
"We have never refused a request for a same-sex marriage,"
said a spokeswoman at Milial Resort Hotels, a subsidiary of
Tokyo Disney Resort.
"As for the issue of clothing, initially there was
incomplete understanding on the part of our staff."
After Higashi posted about the issue on her blog, a flood of
social media commentary caught the attention of the media, which
said that Tokyo Disneyland was now in the gay wedding business.
The spokeswoman said that while there were no special
wedding packages on offer, gay couples could choose to take part
in whatever reception plan they fancied. Higashi and her partner
chose the "Disney Royal Dream Wedding," which includes greetings
by Disney characters and use of the Cinderella Castle.
Nevertheless, the twitter frenzy over the issue caught the
attention of the local media both traditional and online, which
all proclaimed Tokyo Disneyland now open for gay wedding
business.
Higashi, who is also a gay activist in Japan, said she hoped
her decision would help open public conversation about an issue
that has yet to be broadly discussed socially as well as
politically.
"There are no civil unions in Japan or any laws that would
protect our relationships," she said, noting that part of the
problem lies within the still largely closeted gay community,
which fears the repercussions of stepping forward.
"There is still a lot of prejudice at work and in people's
homes to prevent a lot of us from coming out," she said. "Also
when the only public gays you see are the comedians on
television who are the butt of public ridicule, it's hard to
find a good reason to come out."
For now, Higashi said she was looking forward to planning
her wedding reception, though a firm date has yet to be set.
"We can only continue to press on for change and hope for
change," she added.