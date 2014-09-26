版本:
Japan's Shiozaki says absolutely no intention to put off GPIF reform

TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's welfare minister said on Friday that he has absolutely no intention to put off reforms for the country's giant pension fund.

Shiozaki was appointed this month to head the ministry that oversees the $1.26 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

As part of his reform agenda, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been pushing GPIF to invest more in risk assets and less in domestic bonds in order to boost returns. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
