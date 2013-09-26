Lixil reaches basic agreement to buy Grohe for $4 bln -Lixil CEO

TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Lixil Group Corp
has reached a basic agreement to buy Grohe, Europe's
biggest bathroom equipment maker, for about 400 billion yen
($4.05 billion), Lixil Chief Executive Yoshiaki Fujimori said on
Thursday.
He added that the deal was expected to be announced later in
the day.
Fujimori's comments followed a report in the Nikkei business
newspaper that Lixil would announce a deal to buy Grohe from TPG
Capital and the private equity arm of Credit Suisse
on Thursday.
Grohe's owners had also been considering the option of
exiting their investment by listing the company on the stock
exchange.
The Nikkei said that Lixil had lined up more than 200
billion yen in loans from Japanese banks for a leveraged buyout
of Grohe. It added that Lixil would establish a special-purpose
company to handle the transaction, to which Lixil would
contribute about 130 billion yen while the Development Bank of
Japan would contribute about 50 billion yen.