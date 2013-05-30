Japanese drugmakers open "libraries" in $100 mln health project

LONDON May 30 Five top Japanese drug companies
are to open their "libraries" of experimental compounds to
scrutiny by scientists hunting new treatments for malaria,
tuberculosis and other diseases affecting the world's poor.
The initiative, announced on Thursday, is the first project
under a new $100 million partnership between the drugmakers, the
Japanese government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to
fund research into neglected tropical diseases.
The venture marks a change of tack by Japanese
pharmaceutical firms, which have been slower than their Western
counterparts to invest in emerging markets and address the
problem of developing medicines for poor countries.
That is starting to change, with companies like Daiichi
Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceutical having made
important acquisitions in emerging markets in recent years.
The new Global Health Innovative Technology Fund said the
inaugural project would finance work by three non-profit groups
that will search for new drug candidates in compound libraries
maintained by Japanese drugmakers and research institutes.
The Japanese companies involved in the project are Astellas
Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai, Shionogi
and Takeda Pharmaceutical.
