Japan picks Fuji Heavy and Bell to build new military transport helicopter

TOKYO, July 17 Japan has awarded Fuji Heavy
Industries and Textron Inc's Bell Helicopters a
$3.02 billion deal to build a fleet of military transport
aircraft that would also be sold overseas.
The project, dubbed the UH-X, will over the 20 years from
2021 replace 150 of Japan's ageing fleet of troop-carrying Huey
helicopters, a design by Bell that dates from before the Vietnam
War, a spokesman for Japan's Ministry of Defense said.
Picking a partnership of a Japanese and foreign firm to
build helicopters for a local and overseas market comes after
Japan last year removed a decades-old ban on arms exports.
By creating a market beyond Japan for the UH-X and other
Japanese defence gear, defence officials hope to bring down the
per-unit costs of equipment for Japan's Self-Defense Forces
(SDF) helping it keep pace with China's expanding military.
The Fuji Heavy-Bell partnership competed for the project
against rival joint bids by Kawasaki Heavy Industries
with Airbus Group and AgustaWestland, part of Italy's
Finmeccanica Spa with Japanese trading company Mitsui
& Co, which would have been assembled in Japan by Fuji
Heavy.
($1 = 124.0400 yen)
(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, writing by Tim Kelly)