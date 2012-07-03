Japan tells 12 securities firms to check control systems

TOKYO, July 3 Japan's Financial Services
Minister Tadahiro Matsushita said on Tuesday he has asked 12
large securities houses involved in public offerings to check
their information control systems and inform his ministry of the
results.
The request comes after scandals over insider trading in
number of large public offerings in Japan, including one
involving employees of Nomura Securities.
Five Japanese and seven foreign firms were named by the
ministry. Besides Nomura the Japanese firms are Daiwa, Nikko
SMBC, Mizuho and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. The foreign
houses named are the Japanese brokerage arms of JP Morgan,
Deutsche, Goldman Sachs, Citi, UBS, Merrill Lynch and Morgan
Stanley.
Since March, Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance
Commission (SESC) has sought fines against three investment
firms in a total of four cases brought so far in its probe into
insider trading ahead of public share offerings, a near endemic
problem in Japan.