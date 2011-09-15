Hong Kong fund fined for Japan stock trade

TOKYO, Sept 15 Hong Kong's securities regulator has fined a fund and its chief investment officer close to $1 million each for alleged improper trading related to a public offering of shares in Japan Airlines in 2006.

In a statement the Securities and Futures Commission alleged that Oasis Management issued a large volume of short sell orders with the intention of driving down Japan Airlines' stock ahead of the pricing for the offering.

The regulator fined Oasis, which subscribed to the offering, and its chief investment officer, Seth Fischer, HK$7.5 million ($961,120) each.

"Oasis and Fischer do not admit their strategy was designed to mislead the market for JAL shares. However, they have agreed to accept these sanctions which the SFC regards as a sufficient expiation for the SFC's concerns about their conduct on 19 July 2006," the SFC said in the statement.

The public relations representative designated by Oasis to take media inquiries on the issue could not be reached for further comment.

The action comes after Japan's securities watchdog in July established a team of 20 officials to scrutinize offshore funds over growing concerns of dubious trading ahead of public share offerings. ($1 = 7.803 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata and Nathan Layne; Editing by Joseph Radford)