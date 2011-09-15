UPDATE 1-HK regulator fines Oasis, Fischer for Japan trade

TOKYO/HONG KONG Sept 15 Hong Kong's securities regulator said it had fined a fund and its chief investment officer close to $1 million each for alleged improper trading ahead of a public share offering by Japan Airlines in 2006.

The action underscores a push by Japanese regulators, which tipped off their Hong Kong counterparts on the matter, to clamp down on dubious trading by offshore funds related to new stock offerings by Japanese firms.

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said that it fined Oasis Management and Seth Fischer HK$7.5 million ($961,120) each for allegedly using massive short sell orders to push down Japan Airlines' stock on July 19.

This was aimed at allowing Oasis to subscribe to the offering at a lower price, the SFC said.

"Oasis failed to deliver shares in nearly 70 percent of the shares they had short sold with approximately 50 percent of these transactions having to be covered by new shares issued by JAL in the public offer," the regulator said in a statement.

While Oasis and Fischer do not admit that they mislead the market for JAL shares, they have agreed to accept the fines, the SFC said.

"We are pleased to resolve this matter which relates to trading which took place over five years ago," an Oasis spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.

Fischer, who once managed $3.3 billion for DKR Soundshore Oasis Fund, currently runs about $100 million in internal capital for his hedge fund Oasis Investments Master Fund II, according to a person familiar with the matter.

He plans to open his multi-strategy hedge fund to external investors and aims to raise up to $1 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter had told Reuters in June .

The penalty on Oasis comes as Japan's regulators ratchet up their surveillance of improper trading.

In July Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission established a team of 20 officials to scrutinize offshore funds over dubious trading activity ahead of public share offerings.

This has included several incidents of sharp falls in stocks prior to the official announcement of a share offering, triggering suspicion of insider trading. No charges involving those share issues have yet been brought by authorities in Japan. ($1 = 7.803 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata and Nathan Layne in TOKYO and Nishant Kumar in HONG KONG; Editing by Joseph Radford and Jon Loades-Carter)