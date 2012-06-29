Nomura to brief on insider trading investigation

TOKYO, June 29 Nomura Holdings said it would hold a news conference in Tokyo on Friday at 0830 GMT to announce the results of an internal investigation into an insider trading scandal rattling Japan's largest brokerage.

Nomura is expected to admit to widespread failures in protecting confidential client information on public share offerings and announce plans to shut down its institutional sales operations for a weeks, sources with knowledge of the matter have said.

CEO Kenichi Watanabe and four outside lawyers who oversaw the investigation will attend the briefing, Nomura said.