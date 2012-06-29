版本:
Nomura Holdings CEO says no plan to resign

TOKYO, June 29 Nomura Holdings chief executive Kenichi Watanabe said he had no intention to resign, after the third insider trading scandal under his four-year leadership came to light at Japan's largest brokerage.

"At this point I have no intention to step down," Watanabe said in response to a question at a news conference on Friday. "My responsibility is to make sure that this does not happen again."

