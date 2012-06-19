INSIGHT-Nomura collides with Japan's insider trading crackdown

| TOKYO, June 20
TOKYO, June 20 Japanese regulators reached
breaking point in March after months of stonewalling by the
country's largest broker, which they suspected of leaking
confidential information to clients ahead of share sales.
A trail of evidence in a near 2-year probe into pre-sale
tip-offs, the most extensive in Japan for years, had taken
investigators deep inside Nomura Securities, part of the
87-year-old group at the heart of Japan's capital
markets, but the firm's top executives kept stalling, say people
involved in the investigation.
In late March, bankers waiting outside the office of
Shozaburo Jimi, then Financial Services Minister overseeing the
regulatory agency, were startled to hear him bellow to aides: "I
haven't had one call from Nomura yet. What the hell's going on?"
From interviews with more than a dozen bankers, regulators
and lawyers with direct knowledge of the investigation emerges a
picture of a reluctant watchdog roused into action in 2010 by
whistleblowers with statistical evidence that the Tokyo market
was rigged against share issuers and investors.
It is also a tale of a 'too-big-to-punish' broker - Nomura -
skirting around flimsy insider trading laws, and cosy ties with
longstanding clients, cemented by a culture of entertaining and
gift giving that set the backdrop for sharing corporate secrets.
Nomura this month acknowledged for the first time that its
employees had leaked confidential information on three separate
public share offerings in 2010. On Monday, it was omitted from a
list of institutions chosen by the Ministry of Finance to
underwrite a government sale of around $6 billion worth of
shares in Japan Tobacco.
Nomura declined to comment on specific issues for this
article, but referred to a June 8 statement it issued after
Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC)
recommended fining a U.S. company for trading on non-public
information about a share offering by Tokyo Electric Power
- one of the three cases involving Nomura.
"Nomura takes this matter seriously and will implement
improvement measures and disciplinary action in accordance with
the results of the internal investigation and the Commission's
inspection," the broker said then.
By the middle of 2011, the SESC had contacted the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, and was poring over data
that showed Nomura failed to protect sensitive information on
companies planning share issues, the sources say. The showdown
between the SESC and Nomura developed behind the scenes for
months, according to the sources, who could not speak publicly
about the matter as the probe is ongoing.
Regulators are likely in the weeks ahead to order Nomura to
improve its internal controls, sources say, after finding that
confidential information leaked from its syndicate desk to its
institutional sales team, in breach of basic banking safeguards,
and then was passed on to clients. It could even be ordered to
close some operations for weeks, and regulators may flex their
muscles and push for a leadership shake-up at Nomura.
In past insider trading cases, Japanese regulators have
tended to slap wrists rather than go for the jugular. Under
weaker insider trading rules than most developed markets, the
person leaking information is practically immune from
prosecution unless they trade on that inside knowledge.
But Nomura has lost a third of its market value since a
first insider trading case was announced, reflecting investor
worries about the impact on its business. In addition to being
left off government deals, some investors may stop trading with
it for a certain period in line with their own compliance rules.
"If Nomura were dropped from deals there would naturally be
an impact on its business. Their reputation would take a hit and
its market share would fall," said Azuma Ohno, a brokerage
analyst at Barclays in Tokyo. "There's nothing but risk here."
BORN AGAIN?
On April 25, investigators charged into Nomura's offices and
set up base on the 14th floor of the Urbannet Otemachi Building,
a high-rise that was once a showpiece of the financial district
but had earned the nickname "bubble tower" because it was
finished in 1990 right after Japan's economic bubble collapsed.
Yet even in the days after the rare escalation to an on-site
investigation, SESC officials struggled to gain traction with
lower-level executives who insisted there were no systemic
problems. Investigators believed CEO Kenichi Watanabe and Chief
Operating Officer Takumi Shibata were getting a censored version
of events.
"Watanabe and Shibata are not getting straight information
from the sales force, who are in their own world," one of the
sources said in early May. "Once senior management understands
and reveals the bad practice, Nomura can be born again."
In one case, when investigators identified a junior Nomura
equity saleswoman in her 20s as the source of a leak on a $6
billion offering by energy firm Inpex in 2010, they
were told by the brokerage she couldn't answer further questions
because the stress of the investigation had become too much.
The stonewalling became harder to defend after March when
Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking, now part of Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Holdings, admitted to insider trading on Inpex
and privately told regulators Nomura was the source of the leak.
That kind of leak had been widespread in Tokyo after 2008,
an almost sure-fire way for funds to turn an easy bet by
shorting shares and a simple way for brokers to boost
commissions in a weak market. A recapitalizing boom in 2009 and
2010 in the wake of the financial crisis lit a fire under such
trades. In secondary offerings, existing shareholders can see
their stakes diluted as more shares come on the market.
A Reuters analysis shows shares of companies in 20 of the
top 25 secondary offerings in 2010 underperformed the benchmark
TOPIX index by an average of nearly 4 times in the three
weeks prior to the deal being announced. The analysis did not
account for media reports that sometimes preceded announcements.
That stock performance gap nevertheless equated to $16 billion
in market value, hurting shareholders and increasing the
issuers' cost of capital.
"The market fell apart in 2008 and almost from that moment
you could see the trend emerge. The companies doing the lead
underwriting were suddenly under big pressure and started to cut
corners," said Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA.
SPARKING DEBATE
A handful of global funds, upset at the damage being done to
their portfolios, visited the regulator in late 2010 and urged
it to take action. Indus Capital, for one, had seen its holding
in Inpex decimated by the leak and ensuing sell-off.
Smith, then at MF Global , was a spark in the debate. At the
request of his fund clients, he gathered data on stock
underperformance ahead of offerings and published a report that
for the first time revealed the scale of the problem.
The flurry of media coverage that followed was crucial in
prodding the financial regulator into action, people close to
its thinking say. The SESC is now under pressure to prove itself
to the global financial community, and how it deals with Japan's
top underwriter will be closely watched.
Nomura isn't the only broker ensnared in the investigation.
Nikko SMBC Securities was punished for priming its retail
clients with non-public information about the share sale of its
parent bank, and JPMorgan was found to have leaked news
of a stock offering by Nippon Sheet Glass to a Japanese
hedge fund. Nikko has since apologised and announced steps to
bolster compliance. JP M organ, a U.S. bank, said it had not been
accused of any "organizational" involvement in insider trading.
In late May and early June it emerged that investigators
were looking into insider trading in two other share offerings
underwritten by Nomura - by Mizuho Financial Group and
Tokyo Electric - dashing any hopes Nomura had of ringfencing the
problem around the isolated Inpex case.
"Tell me the truth!" Watanabe boomed to staff on the equity
sales floor soon after the Mizuho case was announced, according
to a person present. It was a key turning point: Nomura's
approach to the regulator was about to change.
COSY TIES
The probe shone a light on a hard-charging culture at Nomura
that harked back to its checkered past. In 1991, Nomura and
other brokers were caught compensating top clients for
post-bubble investment losses, and a 2008 insider trading ring
centred around a Nomura employee in Hong Kong prompted Watanabe
to promise tougher internal controls.
A report by an investigative panel set up by Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust to look into its compliance issues offers a window into
how Nomura sales executives went about forging extremely close
ties with their clients. The report, which refers to "Securities
Company X" - which sources say is Nomura - contends those
relationships were too close, clouding the judgement of the fund
managers implicated in the probe.
The unnamed Chuo Mitsui fund manager found to have traded on
inside information ahead of the Mizuho Financial offering was
entertained by a sales executive of Securities Company X 39
times over a nine-month period at a total cost of 890,000 yen
($11,200) and received 320,000 yen in gifts, the report says.
In the Inpex case, the bond between broker salesperson and
fund manager was so tight the two often exchanged e-mails on
their personal mobile phones, and the fund manager attended the
salesperson's wedding, the report said. While the report didn't
name the brokerage employee, sources have identified her as the
young woman in Nomura's institutional sales department. Nomura
has not disclosed her name.
Sources say she met the fund manager at a cafe near Chuo
Mitsui's office on June 30, where regulators believe she relayed
news of the impending Inpex offering. The fund manager unloaded
Inpex shares the next day. The offering was officially announced
a week later.
Her knowing of the offering ahead of time would constitute a
breach of the "Chinese Wall" that exists in investment banks as
a safeguard against information on stock offerings and other
material facts from leaking out.
The SESC has zeroed in on Nomura's syndicate desk - which
sits between sales and equity capital markets and is brought
"over the wall" on deals to help gauge investor demand - as the
origin of the leak to institutional sales, sources say.
MINIMISING RISK
In the face of mounting evidence, Nomura has moved quickly
in recent weeks to minimise the risk of a tough penalty.
Watanabe, upset by how his compliance team had dealt with
the problem, has tasked two trusted executives - Chie Toriumi
and Shoichi Nagamatsu - with breaking the impasse with the
Financial Services Agency (FSA), the top banking regulator which
oversees the SESC, sources said.
Toriumi is known as a communicator and reports directly to
Watanabe. Nagamatsu, a senior investment banking executive, was
drafted in part due to his experience dealing with a scandal in
the 1990s when he was a liaison to the finance ministry.
The SESC, waiting for Nomura to announce this month the
findings of that internal investigation by outside lawyers,
faces a balancing act between wanting to send out a tough
message against insider trading and the potential consequences
of sidelining a bank vital to Japan's capital markets.
"This is a serious problem, but I'm not so sure that
translates into a serious punishment," said Yuri Yoshida, a
director at Standard & Poor's. "Besides, it would be hard to get
underwriting and other deals done without going through Nomura."