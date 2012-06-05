UPDATE 1-Under investigation, Nomura makes shortlist for Japan Tobacco offering

TOKYO, June 5 Nomura Holdings, under
investigation for insider trading, is among four Japanese and
five foreign brokerages shortlisted to underwrite a government
sale of shares in Japan Tobacco, which could raise
around $6 billion, the Finance Ministry said.
The ministry, which owns half of Japan Tobacco, is selecting
underwriters to manage what could be one of Japan's largest
share sales in recent years, but the run-up to the offering in
the world's third-largest cigarette company has been muddied by
the widening insider trading probe.
Nomura, Japan's largest brokerage and a key player in past
state-owned share sales, could be ruled out as an underwriter
for the offering if the probe results in penalties against it,
officials have told Reuters.
Nomura has previously declined comment on the Japan Tobacco
share sale and whether its business might be affected by the
investigation.
The shortlist also includes Daiwa Securities, SMBC
Nikko Securities, Mizuho Securities, JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley MUFG, UBS AG
and Merrill Lynch, according to a statement on the
ministry's website.
Twelve investment banks had applied to work on the share
sale, five of them Japanese, according to the statement.
Citigroup, which has also taken part in several of
Japan's government share sales, has teamed up this time with
SMBC Nikko, while Morgan Stanley has put itself forward via its
local joint venture Morgan Stanley MUFG.
The ministry plans to cut its stake in Japan Tobacco to
one-third to raise money to help fund reconstruction efforts in
areas devastated by last year's earthquake and tsunami. It is
set to sell 1.66 million shares - which would be worth around
705 billion yen ($9 billion) based on Tuesday's close.
Japan Tobacco has said it would buy back about 250 billion
yen worth of shares if the sale takes place before next March -
leaving close to $6 billion for the government's reconstruction
effort.