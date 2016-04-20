Japan's Dai-ichi Life plans to boost FX-hedged foreign bonds, alternative assets

BRIEF-Capital Product Partners announces increased cash distribution
* Capital Product Partners LP announces increased cash distribution
TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance will raise its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds and step up investments in infrastructure-finance and other alternative assets this business year, senior company officials said on Wednesday.
Japan's second-biggest private life insurer, whose assets total 36 trillion yen ($330 billion), said it expects financial markets to be volatile due to political uncertainties, including the outcome of the Brexit vote and U.S. presidential elections. ($1 = 108.9200 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Capital Product Partners LP announces increased cash distribution
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue for the ninth straight quarter as its pipelines moved lower volumes of oil and gas.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained (Adds Lee leaving detention centre)