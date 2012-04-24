UPDATE 1-Japan's Dai-ichi Life to boost yen bond holdings

* Dai-ichi expects dollar/yen to stay in Y75-85 in 2012/13
* Plans to keep foreign bond holdings steady
* To increase yen bond holdings, extend duration
* Sees only moderate recovery in Japanese economy
By Hideyuki Sano and Naoyuki Katayama
TOKYO, April 24 Japan's second-largest life
insurer, Dai-ichi Life, said on Tuesday it does not
expect the yen to fall much beyond its low hit last month and
plans to basically keep its foreign bond holdings flat in the
2012/13 financial year.
A senior executive also said Dai-ichi, which has total
assets of around 31 trillion yen ($382 billion), plans to p ut
much of its new money into yen bonds and extend the duration of
its portfolio, avoiding taking risk in stocks and currency
volatilities.
"Even though the yen weakened temporarily earlier this year,
we think the yen will remain near historical highs," Takashi
Iida, manager of Dai-ichi Life's investment planning department,
told a group of reporters.
Dai-ichi said it expected the dollar to stay in the 75-85
yen range in the year from April and to stand around 80 yen at
the end of March 2013.
The dollar rose to an 11-month high of 84.187 yen in March
after the Bank of Japan eased policy in February, up nearly 12
percent from a record low of 75.311 yen hit in October. The U.S.
currency stood at 81.20 yen on Tuesday.
Despite expectations that the BOJ will keep an easy policy
stance, the dollar will likely be capped because the market also
expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to take additional easing
steps, Iida said.
"We think the U.S. housing and jobs markets will still
continue adjustment and the Fed will keep an easy stance," Iida
said.
Iida said Dai-ichi plans to keep the amount of foreign bond
holdings steady but added that it could consider buying more
foreign bonds without currency hedging if economic conditions
turn more favourable to allow it to take larger risks.
In the last financial year, the company held foreign bond
holdings without currency hedging steady while it cut holdings
on currency-hedged foreign bonds as a fall in U.S. and German
bond yields made them increasingly unattractive.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield stood at 1.94 percent
, just about 100 basis points over the JGB yield,
less than a half of the yield advantage of more than 200 basis
points they enjoyed until last June.
The 10-year German yield fell to a record low of
1.549 percent on Monday, as investors flocked to German bonds as
they shunned debt of Spain, Italy and some other countries.
Iida said the company expected U.S. bond yields to rise this
financial year, up to 2.75 percent but not to levels seen in
2010.
"Things will not return to the pre-quake levels, when risk
assets were supported by expectations of the Fed's QE2. We only
see them returning to the levels where people were talking about
the risk of a euro zone debt crisis," Iida said,
Dai-ichi said it planned to buy long-dated yen bonds in the
current financial year, but declined to say by how much.
Like many of its rivals, Dai-ichi has been increasing its
bond holdings and paring back its equity portfolio in recent
years to reduce its exposure to market volatility.
Buying of long-term bonds is aimed largely at matching the
insurer's assets more closely with its long-term yen
liabilities.
The insurer said it expected JGB yields to stay near current
lows due to slow growth, low inflation and the BOJ's easy policy
stance.
The BOJ is widely expected to take new easing steps at its
policy meeting on Friday, prompting the 10-year Japanese
government bond yield to fall to a 1-1/2-year low of 0.910
percent this week.
"The yen's rise came to a halt and we can expect monetary
easing from the BOJ. Those are positive factors (on the
economy). But on the other hand, reconstruction demand after the
quake cannot last forever. At some point, it will fade," Iida
said.
It sees the 10-year JGB yield moving between 0.90 to 1.20
percent this financial year.